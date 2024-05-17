Presto Cards to gain Apple Wallet support ‘soon’

After years of waiting and delays, Metrolinx has faintly officially shared that Presto cards will soon work in Apple Wallet.

The transit authority has shared a post on Twitter (X) that says, “Your iPhone and Apple Watch will soon be your Presto card. Stay tuned for more details.”

Your iPhone and Apple Watch will soon be your PRESTO card. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/PwPud8RiU7 — PRESTO card (@PRESTOcard) May 16, 2024

This follows previous reports that stated the feature would launch in July of 2024, a little over a month away. However, now that Presto is sharing the news on social media, there is some speculation that it could launch as early as June.

Once the feature launches, you’ll be able to assign your Presto to be your express transit pass, which means you can tap your phone to public transit terminals in the Greater Toronto Area without needing to unlock it. It also appears that it will work on both Apple Watch and iPhone, which is handy as well.

Android users have been able to add Presto cards to Google Wallet since November 2023.

Header image credit: Presto

Source: Presto