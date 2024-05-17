Letterkenny cast to appear at Fan Expo Canada 2024

The Hicks are coming to Toronto.

Fan Expo Canada has announced that several members of the Letterkenny cast will be at this year’s show, which takes place from August 22nd to the 25th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Pitter patter, let's get at 'er. Meet the cast of Letterkenny at FAN EXPO Canada this August. Get your tickets now. https://t.co/dWnVSyAqXe pic.twitter.com/VRnHsDa4dQ — FANEXPO Canada (@FANEXPOCANADA) May 16, 2024

The full list of Letterkenny guests is as follows:

Nathan Dales (Daryl)

Andrew Herr (Jonesy)

Tyler Johnston (Stewart)

Michelle Mylett (Katy)

Dylan Playfair (Reilly)

Evan Stern (Roald)

K. Trevor Wilson (Squirrely Dan)

Notably, series creator Jared Keeso, who plays Wayne and Shoresy, isn’t confirmed to attend. He also currently stars in Letterkenny spin-off Shoresy, the third season of which premieres on Crave on May 24th.

Otherwise, this is a nice little reunion for the Letterkenny cast after Crave’s popular Canadian comedy series ended last Christmas. All of the Letterkenny guests will be at Fan Expo Canada on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the show for photo ops and autographs. Presumably, they’ll take part in a panel as well, although Fan Expo will reveal more about the schedule in the coming months.

Other confirmed Fan Expo Canada 2024 guests include Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Vancouver’s Jason Priestley (90210), Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Toronto’s Tara Strong (My Little Pony), Colleen Clinkenbeard (One Piece), Maile Flanagan (Naruto), Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog), Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3) and Canadian-American Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect).

Fan Expo Canada tickets start at $29 and can be purchased here.

Image credit: Crave