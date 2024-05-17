fbpx
Koodo offering to waive existing Tabs, $100 bonus and $34/50GB plan

This is a pretty good offer

Patrick O'Rourke
May 17, 20242:09 PM EDT 0 comments
Telus flanker brand Koodo is offering some customers a decent deal in an effort to get them to stick with the provider.

According to a RedFlagDeals post spotted by iPhone in Canada, a recent text to some Koodo customers says the company will waive their remaining tab balance and offer $100 on their next smartphone upgrade.

On top of this, Koodo is also giving subscribers the opportunity to switch to a $34/50GB plan that isn’t currently listed on its website.

The deal can be redeemed both online or at a Koodo store. It’s important to note that not every customer will receive this offer, so your mileage may vary with this one.

Source: RedFlagDeals Via: iPhone in Canada

