Apple could have plans for an ultra-thin iPhone in 2025

If you’re tired of the iPhone’s current design, you’ll likely be pleased to learn that Apple might have plans to significantly shake up the look of its flagship smartphone in 2025 with the iPhone 17 line.

According to a new report from The Information, Apple is testing “significantly thinner” iPhone designs with a smaller hole and a pill-shaped cutout for its front-facing camera and sensors. Other rumoured features include the A19 chip and the smartphone’s rear cameras moving to the top center.

The report compares this iPhone redesign to 2017’s iPhone X, which introduced Face ID, OLED display technology, reduced bezels, and, most notably, ditched the ‘Home Button.’ Still, despite these changes, the iPhone X didn’t really look radically different from the iPhone 7 series.

Hopefully, if the rumours regarding a thinner design are true, sacrifices won’t be made in the battery life department. On the plus side, Apple was able to pull this off with its recently released ultra-thin M4 iPad Pro, and it will likely be able to do the same with the iPhone.

It’s like this upcoming redesign will evoke a similar feeling. Sure, some things have changed, but it’s still easily recognizable as an iPhone.

In other iPhone-related news, new rumours recently surfaced that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might be slightly larger than their predecessors.

Source: The Information Via: 9to5Mac