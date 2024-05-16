Xbox celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day with new controller, game updates

Xbox has revealed several new gaming initiatives to celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD).

First up is the ‘Proteus,’ a new Designed for Xbox accessibility kit that allows users to customize the shape and buttons of a controller. Created by Irish peripheral company ByoWave, the Proteus gamepad features small blocks with interchangeable faceplates featuring various buttons and analogue sticks.

This modular “snap and play” approach allows users to create more than 100 controller configurations with different LED lighting setups. For example, players who are one-handed or have other disabilities can make a more wand-like controller, whereas someone with both hands can create something with a more traditional form factor.

The Proteus Controller launches this fall and will support Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows 10 and 11. Support for PS5 and Nintendo Switch isn’t currently planned, but ByoWave is open to working with Sony and Nintendo to expand availability. Normally, the Proteus Controller will cost $299 USD (about $407 CAD), but a limited-time ‘VIP price’ offer of $255 USD (about $347 CAD) is currently available for a limited time.

The Proteus Controller joins Xbox’s proprietary Adaptive Controller, which has been available since 2018. As part of its GAAD initiatives, Xbox is updating the controller with new features per community feedback. In an upcoming update, the Adaptive Controller will receive support for more USB accessories, while each port will support up to 12 buttons, a second stick and a hat switch. This update will roll out to Xbox Insiders over the coming weeks and be available widely in the coming months.

Outside of hardware, Xbox has also added new accessibility features to a handful of its games:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III — A new accessibility preset called ‘Low Motor Sprain’ aims to alleviate physical strain when playing by reducing the number of required button presses or holds

Candy Crush Soda Saga — a new accessibility menu centralizes all accessibility features (including audio, visual and haptic feedback) while new accessibility options like bass control, sound effects and music controls have been added.

On a related note, Blizzard has released a nearly 15-minute video highlighting its accessibility work with playtesters and the accessibility community.

Image credit: Xbox/ByoWave

Source: Xbox