Public limits $29/40GB 4G, $15 talk and text plans to new activations

Telus-owned Public Mobile has limited availability of two of its lower-cost plans to new customers only.

The change showed up on Public’s website on May 16th, with the provider’s $29/40GB and $15/mo talk and text plans both now listing that they’re only available for new activations. Previously, neither plan had that limitation.

It’s a bit odd to see Public’s regular plans get that limitation. Typically, you’d expect a carrier to limit promotional offers to new customers, such as Public’s ongoing Canada-U.S. plans set to expire on May 20th (which, surprisingly, are all available to existing customers).

Notably, Public recently changed its $15/mo plan after killing its 3G data options. The plan previously included 250MB of data, which admittedly isn’t a lot but can definitely be helpful to have. The $21/3GB plan was already limited to new customers.

Public’s $29/40GB plan got twice as good earlier this month, jumping from 20GB of 4G data to 40GB, possibly in response to promos from Lucky and Chatr. It remains to be seen how long these offers stick around.

You can view Public’s plans here.