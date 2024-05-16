Against all odds, the iPad Pro M4 kinda survives the bend test

We’ve been waiting for it folks and it seems like the iPad Pro M4 is stronger than anyone expected.

Professional YouTube bender JerryRigEverything has flexed his skills in his latest video, showing off how sturdy the new 13-inch iPad Pro actually is. After his first bend (applying pressure from the back), the iPad warps considerably. After he relieves the pressure, the iPad still works and retains most of its flatness. When pushing from the front, The screen continues to warp and the edges of it even pop out of the metal chassis at one point. However, when he releases his grip, the iPad more or less goes back to flat, and the screen doesn’t shatter.

After a few more bend tests from various angles, he’s able to crack the screen, but overall, the whole ordeal is pretty intense. It’s impressive how well the large iPad handles it. You can watch the full iPad torture test below:

Source: JerryRigEverything