Grand Theft Auto VI will launch in fall 2025

Grand Theft Auto VI has been slated to launch in fall 2025.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of GTA developer Rockstar Games, confirmed the release window in its latest earnings report. The first trailer for the game, which was released in December, simply mentioned a “2025” launch.

Of course, games get pushed back all the time, and something as massive and ambitious as a new GTA with Rockstar’s signature level of polish and attention could very well warrant a delay. For now, though, Take-Two is publicly targeting late 2025, which many likely assumed anyway.

The news comes as Take-Two has reported a $2.9 billion USD (about $3.9 billion CAD) loss for the quarter ending March 31st. Last month, the company laid off hundreds of employees and cancelled multiple projects.

Alongside the earnings report, Summer Game Fest, the annual games event run by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley, teased that 2K will be making a major announcement at this year’s showcase. Specifically, the official SGF X (Twitter) account says that 2K will “reveal the next iteration in one of 2K’s biggest and most beloved franchises.”

No further details were provided, so we’ll have to wait for the live Summer Game Fest presentation on June 7th. However, the use of the word “reveal” suggests that it won’t be GTA VI, given that the game has already had its unveiling. One possibility, then, is the next BioShock.

Way back in 2019, 2K announced that a new BioShock was in development at a new studio, Cloud Chamber, which is based in both San Francisco and Montreal. However, we haven’t seen anything from the game ever since. (Meanwhile, BioShock creator Ken Levine has been working on a spiritual successor for 2K called Judas.)

Therefore, this mysterious SGF announcement could be BioShock, as that would line up with “one of 2K’s biggest and most beloved franchises.” The last BioShock game was 2013’s BioShock Infinite, so it’s certainly time for a new one.

Other major 2K properties include Mafia, Civilization, Top Spin, Borderlands, NBA 2K and WWE 2K.

Image credit: Rockstar Games

Via: Variety