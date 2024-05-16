GameSir launches its most portable controller yet

GameSir has been pushing out mobile controller designs at a breakneck pace, and its latest is one of the most interesting I’ve seen so far.

The GameSir X4 Aileron is a Bluetooth controller that breaks in half, allowing you to attach each side to your phone like a telescoping gamepad. This means you don’t plug into your phone’s USB port and instead connect wirelessly.

While this may not be as solid a connection, it makes the controller extremely small, which is a plus for travellers. That said, it also means this gamepad needs to be charged and will die after an undetermined amount of gaming. The GameSir press release says each controller has a 400mAh battery, but at least the way they’re situated allows for iPhone gamers to use a MagSafe charger to keep their phone powered.

The buttons are laid out fairly similarly to an Xbox controller, and you can customize the joysticks and d-pad with other components that come in the box.

The GameSir X4 Aileron costs$99 USD (roughly $134 CAD).

