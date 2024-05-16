Apple could copy Pixel’s excellent Recorder app in iOS 18

iOS and Android are both fairly mature operating systems now, and often, when one gets a new feature, it’s a copy of a feature the other has had for a while. Such is the case with a rumoured new addition coming in iOS 18 — an improved recorder app supercharged with AI.

According to a report from AppleInsider (via Android Authority), iOS 18 could add automatic audio transcriptions and summarization features. The capabilities would be powered by AI and could be implemented into Voice Memos, Notes and other apps.

The audio transcription feature reportedly would work in real-time, with the transcription appearing on screen. Once the recording is complete, the summarization feature will show a description highlighting the recording’s key points.

That all sounds a lot like Google’s Recorder app for Pixels, which has become a must-have staple in my toolkit. While the summary feature doesn’t do much for me — in its current state, it’s far too limited to be useful — but the transcriptions feature is incredibly useful, especially in my role as a journalist. I’ve used the Recorder app to record almost every interview I’ve done since the app came out and it’s one of the main reasons I daily drive a Pixel phone (on the rare occasions I have my SIM in an iPhone, I usually end up carrying a Pixel anyway just in case I need to record something).

If the rumour proves true and Apple does add transcription and summarization features to the Voice Memos app, it’ll be a great new feature for iPhone users. And while it might not make me an iPhone user, at least when I do need to use one, I won’t be stuck without a powerful recording app.

Source: AppleInsider Via: Android Authority