Ubisoft Quebec’s Japan-set Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch in November

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the series’ first feudal Japan entry, will launch on November 15th. The release date was confirmed in the first cinematic trailer for the game.

Developed by Ubisoft Quebec (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Immortals: Fenyx Rising), the game was originally announced in September 2022 as ‘Assassin’s Creed Codename Red,’ although the new Shadows title was confirmed earlier this week.

In it, we see two lead characters: Naoe, a female shinobi Assassin from the Iga Province, and Yasuke, an African male samurai. While the former character is an original creation, the latter is an actual historical figure, Japan’s first Black samurai who served lord Oda Nobunaga.

As Naoe and Yasuke, players will meet pivotal historical figures and usher in a new era for Japan. Ubisoft says each character will have their own skills, progression paths, weapons and stats. Specifically, Naoe is focused more on stealth, while Yasuke emphasizes combat. Notably, Ubisoft Quebec’s Assassin’s Creed Syndicate also featured two playable Assassins, so Shadows will no doubt build upon what the Canadian developer did with dual protagonists in that 2015 title.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Ubisoft+, Amazon Luna and Macs with Apple Silicon. Those who subscribe to Ubisoft+ or purchase the Ultimate Edition will be able to start playing the game three days early on November 12th.



Ubisoft says Shadows‘ first gameplay trailer will be revealed in June, presumably during its Forward presentation on June 10th. The event coincides with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase + [Redacted] Direct.

Ubisoft’s most recent Assassin’s Creed game, Mirage, was released last year.

