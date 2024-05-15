fbpx
Gaming

Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in May 2024

Highlights include Red Dead Redemption 2, G-Police and 2Xtreme

Bradly Shankar
May 15, 20244:42 PM EDT 0 comments
Red Dead Redemption 2 Arthur

Sony has revealed the lineup of games that will be offered to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in May.

Highlights include Red Dead Redemption 2G-Police and 2Xtreme.

All of the following titles will be available starting May 21st:

Extra

  • Cat Quest (PS4)
  • Cat Quest II (PS4)
  • Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5)
  • Deceive Inc. (PS5)
  • The Lego Movie 2 Videogame (PS4)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
  • The Sims 4 City Living (PS4) [requires The Sims 4 to play]
  • The Settlers: New Allies (PS4)
  • Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS4/PS5)
  • Watch Dogs (PS4)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months and $154.99/year. In addition to all of PS Plus Essential’s perks, Extra offers access to a catalogue of a few hundred games, including Ubisoft+ Classics.

Premium

  • G-Police (PS4/PS5) — Original PlayStation game
  • 2Xtreme (PS4/PS5) — Original PlayStation game
  • Worms Pinball (PS4/PS5) — Original PlayStation game

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

Find out what came to PS Plus Essential in May here.

Image credit: Rockstar Games

Source: PlayStation

