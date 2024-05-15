One of the weirdest Mario games hits Nintendo Switch Online

Super Mario Land for the Game Boy is bizarre.

Whether it’s the odd enemies, run-and-gun stages or inventive bosses, the 1989 classic helped set the stage for Nintendo’s handheld.

Now you can relive the retro Super Mario title through Nintendo’s Switch Online service, alongside Alleyway and Baseball, two other well-known Game Boy classics.

I haven’t played Alleyway, but it appears identical to the popular BlackBerry title Breakout, while Baseball is a rudimentary take on, you guessed it, baseball.

Super Mario Land was my first Game Boy title, and I spent countless hours playing the ultra-difficult game as a child. A few years ago, I finally managed to beat the title on the OG Game Boy, which is an achievement in itself, given how difficult it is to see its monochrome display. More recently, I played through Super Mario Land on the Analogue Pocket, and the retro revival handheld’s screen made the platforming classic far easier to finish.

A base Nintendo Switch Online subscription costs $4.99/month or $24.99/year. The $63.99/year Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership is required for N64 games.