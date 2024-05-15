Google shows off new security features for Android

At I/O 2024, Google outlined what’s new with Android and how it has implemented AI into its mobile operating system.

First, the tech giant went over its ecosystem: it explained that it now has more than 200 million cards with Android Auto, with almost 40 models with Google built-in. Google says these cars also support Android apps like Maps and Angry Birds.

More than 220 million active Android TV OS devices have 300+ partners. The Wear OS user base grew by 40 percent in 2023. Additionally, Wear OS is available in more than 160 countries.

Google also went into its security and privacy.

Android will now have a new Theft Detection Lock, which can tell when your smartphone is being stolen. Using your handset’s built-in hardware, the phone will know when someone takes a device from you and runs away. When this is detected, your smartphone will automatically lock.

There’s also a Private Space for hiding some of your apps, including files, banking apps, photos, and more. It uses your biometric or password to lock these features in a private spot that’s only available to you. Private Space is only available for Android 15 because it’s baked into the UI.

Further, if Remote Lock if your device is stolen, you can lock it remotely by using a website.

There’s also a Fraud and Scam Protection feature. One is Live Threat Detection, which detects when an app is trying to access information and then provides a notification that a specific app is putting your device at risk.

Other functionalities, like Advanced Cellular Security, will tell you when your device is connected to an unencrypted cellular network and notify you when it is back on an encrypted network.