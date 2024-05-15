CRTC won’t implement online streaming act until late 2025

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will delay implementing the online streaming act until late 2025. However, the commission plans to continue consultations into 2026.

The online streaming act, also called Bill C-11, aims to make online platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Spotify promote Canadian TV, film and/or music content as well as help fund the production of said content.

The CRTC now plans to implement the new regulatory framework starting in late 2025, according to the Globe and Mail. At that time, the commission will also finalize how much online platforms will need to pay to support Canadian and Indigenous content.

Following that, a new timetable from the CRTC says it will carry out consultations on inclusion and diversity from December 2025 to March 2026. In the spring of 2026, a consultation will look at the rules governing CRTC proceedings to make them easier to understand and more efficient. Additionally, the plan says that the CRTC should publish the list of registered online streaming services and a decision on initial financial contributions by this summer.

By next spring, the CRTC plans to consult on the definition of Canadian content for TV and online programming, a crucial part of deciding which music, TV and film will be promoted and financially supported.

The CRTC told the Globe it plans to make decisions during the consultation process instead of waiting until the very end. It also said that the central features of the new broadcasting framework would be complete by 2026.

Source: The Globe and Mail