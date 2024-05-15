‘Circle to Search’ to be on over 200 million devices by 2025

The last we heard of ‘Circle to Search’ it was on over 100 million devices, but at I/O Google said it wants to double those numbers by the end of 2024.

Circle to Search allows users to reverse image search what ever is on their screen really easily. You can learn more about the feature here.

So far, Circle to Search is available on the following devices:

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Tab S9

Since Google hopes to hit 200 million devices with the features installed, I’d expect Circle to Search will roll it out to more phone manufacturers. That said, given that Samsung is still likely to release several foldable phones and new Pixel devices will come out at the end of 2024, those releases could also boost the adoption numbers reliably.

Via: Android Authority