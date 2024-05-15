fbpx
News

‘Circle to Search’ to be on over 200 million devices by 2025

Google is still trying to get the feature on more phones

Brad Bennett
May 15, 20242:56 PM EDT 0 comments

The last we heard of ‘Circle to Search’ it was on over 100 million devices, but at I/O Google said it wants to double those numbers by the end of 2024.

Circle to Search allows users to reverse image search what ever is on their screen really easily. You can learn more about the feature here. 

So far, Circle to Search is available on the following devices:

  • Pixel 8
  • Pixel 8 Pro
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel 7
  • Pixel 7 Pro
  • Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 6
  • Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Galaxy S24
  • Galaxy S24 Plus
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23 Plus
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Tab S9

Since Google hopes to hit 200 million devices with the features installed, I’d expect Circle to Search will roll it out to more phone manufacturers. That said, given that Samsung is still likely to release several foldable phones and new Pixel devices will come out at the end of 2024, those releases could also boost the adoption numbers reliably.

Via: Android Authority

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Intel’s Thunderbolt Share will let you connect and use two PCs simultaneously

News

Google shows off new security features for Android

Gaming

Ubisoft Quebec’s Japan-set Assassin’s Creed Shadows will launch in November

News

HBO reveals first images of Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us Season 2

Comments