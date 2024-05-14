Lite Brite: Worlds of Wonder is a dazzlingly good time for the whole family

A new immersive experience based on Lite-Brite has opened in Toronto.

Located in the Illuminarium in the city’s Distillery District, Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder takes the eponymous Hasbro toy and expands it into an entire show. Developed by Toronto-based Emmy-winning media company Secret Location, Worlds of Wonder incorporates a variety of projectors and sensors to create thousands of coloured interactive lights on both the walls and the ground.

I got to check out Worlds of Wonder in a media preview and came away quite impressed. Admittedly, I’m not someone who has any affinity whatsoever for Lite-Brite, a toy that was created in 1967. That said, no prior knowledge of Lite-Brite is necessary, although parents will likely get a kick out of how the classic toy has been given a high-tech reinterpretation.

Instead, I was pleased to see how thoughtfully Secret Location took the concept of Lite-Brite — peg-based illumination — and expanded it to a one-hour experience in a 13,500-square-foot entertainment complex. After a little introduction in a theatre area, Worlds of Wonder takes you to the main event, which is located in a large room surrounded by projections on the wall. But these aren’t just random fireworks-style displays; there’s actually a story to them.

That’s because Ryan Andal, president and co-founder of Secret Location, wanted to capture the “imagination and creativity” of drawing with his son when he was young. This inspired a three-part experience that takes you between oceanic vistas, prehistoric times and outer space. Through Lite Brite’s peg-like aesthetic, you’ll see everything from towering dinosaurs and soaring birds to swirling jellyfish and cutesy robots. Worlds of Wonder is so committed to the Lite-Brite theme that its hexagonal peg projections are only displayed in the toy’s signature colours: orange, pink, green, blue, yellow, and clear.

But that only makes it more visually striking, just like a pixel-based video game might be. Meanwhile, the 360-degree presentation further enhances the experience, letting you spin around and see all these creatures come to life from all directions. Along the way, Lidar sensors will ensure that projects on the ground react to where you’re walking and move accordingly for added effect. Each of these themed worlds lasts for around 12 minutes before a final sequence plays to connect everything narratively. I won’t spoil how it all comes together, but it’s charming in a storybook sort of way.

What it also does is lead into the final section of the experience, which is far more interactive than the first. Here, the walls become various games that you can play. In one of them, you can dance in front of the projection to have your silhouette move in real-time, making you feel like some Daft Punk-esque performer. Another game lets you scan a QR code to customize a Galaga-esque starship before it appears on the wall and flies around. If you’re looking to play with others, there’s a tower defence-style minigame where you have to team up by moving around and stepping on different lights to launch rockets and protect your city.

Admittedly, these activations are all pretty basic and likely won’t appeal much to someone who regularly plays console or PC games. But that simplicity also makes them perfect for casual audiences, kids and parents alike. And with 12 games in total, there should be something for most people to enjoy.

Ultimately, that’s my big takeaway from Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder. Its mix of dazzling cinematics and interactive experiences makes it wholly unique and engaging for the average person. I can especially see families with younger kids getting a real kick out of the show. And after, you can tinker with real Lite-Brites in a little play area and even get your picture taken and turned into a peg-based portrait.

All around, Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder is an engrossing experience and well worth being your next family outing.

The show is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 11pm at the Illuminarium. Adult admission costs $38.95, while kids and seniors can get in for $33.50. Tickets can be purchased here.