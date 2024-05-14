fbpx
News

Google shows off real-time scam call alerts at I/O 2024

The feature uses Gemini Nano and happens on-device, keeping phone calls private

Jonathan Lamont
May 14, 20242:43 PM EDT 0 comments

Google unveiled a new scam protection tool at I/O 2024 that listens to calls and shows warnings about potential scams to users.

The new feature, which Google is testing using Gemini Nano, listens to phone calls for patterns commonly associated with scams. If it detects a pattern, it warns users with a pop-up. A Google demo shows a pop-up warning users that banks won’t ask people to move their money to keep it safe. The pop-up prompts users to end the call.

Google also said that the feature happens on device, which means the phone call stays private and isn’t sent to Google’s servers.

More to come…

Find all of our Google I/O 2024 coverage here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Google demoes AI Teammate in Workspace at I/O 2024

News

Google announces Veo and Imagen 3 AI models to help creators

News

Google unveils Gemini Live, a mobile experience that aims to replace friends

News

Google shows off video generation tech alongside Donald Glover

Comments