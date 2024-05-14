Google announces Gemma 2 its new open AI model for developers

At Google I/O 2024, Google DeepMind announced Gemma 2, the next generation of open models that will allow for AI innovation for developers. Gemma 2 offers a new architectural design capable of high levels of performance and efficiency.

Developers will like that Gemma 2 is available in new sizes, including a 27-billion parameter size. Gemma 2 will be available in June.

Gemma is also expanding with PaliGemma, the first vision-language model inspired by PaLI-3. Further, Google upgraded its Responsible Generative AI Toolkit with an LLM Comparator. PaliGemma is now available for developers.

Google only released Gemma earlier this year, so it’s interesting that the company is announcing a new version of the open-source AI model.

Google hasn’t said when Gemma 2 will be available for developers, but we can expect it to launch sooner rather than later.

