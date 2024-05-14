Google is bringing Gemini to Maps with Contextual Search Results

At Google I/O 2024, we learned some of the upcoming features Gemini brings to the Google Maps platform.

One feature is Place Summaries, allowing Gemini to summarize specific places. For instance, if you look up a restaurant on Google Maps, it summarizes the place and gives users review details. Another feature is Area Search, which summarizes what you can do in an area, such as any good biking trails.

Place and Area Summaries are available in the U.S. but will come to other countries later.

The Contextual Search Results feature is also coming to the Google Maps Platform, which can provide contextual information that you may want to use when using Google Maps. For instance, if you’re looking for a dog-friendly restaurant, Gemini will provide a variety of restaurants and use the reviews to identify which restaurants are dog-friendly.

The Contextual Search Results will be available globally.

These features use the Google Places API, a paid experience for developers. However, you won’t need to pay extra for Gemini Advanced, considering these features are available in the Experimental AI.