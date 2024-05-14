Google announces Gemini 1.5 Flash, a lighter-weight AI model

At Google I/O 2024, the company expanded its Gemini family of models, introducing Gemini 1.5 Flash, a lighter-weight version of the 1.5 Pro model that’s designed to be fast and efficient.

Even though 1.5 Flash is lightweight, Google has optimized it for high-volume and high-frequency tasks at scale. 1.5 Flash is adept at summarization, chat applications, image and video captioning, and data extraction from long documents, tables, and more. Further, 1.5 Flash can process a lot of information and offers impressive quality for its size.

Like the 1.5 Pro, 1.5 Flash is available in a public preview with a 1 million token context window in the Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. 1.5 Flash is also available to developers using the API and Google Cloud customers on a waitlist in a two million context window.

When talking about AI, a token is a unit of measure used to describe processing power; for instance, when AI is processing text, it will divide a sentence into tokens, where a word or punctuation mark is considered a token.

