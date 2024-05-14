Apple says M4 iPad Pro has a metal rib to prevent bending

While some might be worried that the new ultra-thin iPad Pro will bend, Apple has shared how it reinforced the structure of the new device.

When Apple released the iPad Pro refresh in 2018 (4th gen), It was actually really thin at just 5.9mm, but some users received their units bent. It appeared that in the shipping or manufacturing process, the tablets were getting slightly warped, leading to a second more minor wave of Apple’s ‘Bendgate‘ controversies.

Apple said the bent iPad Pros was a side effect of its manufacturing process, and in the following years, the 13-inch iPad Pros got a little thicker to offset this issue. The 5th gen iPad Pro was 6.4mm, and the 6th gen model was the same at 6.4mm. The latest iPad Pro (7th gen) is 5.1mm thick if you opt for the large 13-inch screen. The smaller 11-inch is 5.3mm.

When chatting with YouTube tech reviewer Mr.Whostheboss, Apple senior VP of engineering John Ternus said that to help with the thermals of the new iPad, Apple had to develop a new metal cover for the motherboard that runs up the centre of the iPad and greatly improves rigidity.

I’ve been using the 13-inch iPad Pro for six days now, and while it is shockingly thin, bending it isn’t something I’ve been worried about. It feels much more sturdy than you’d expect, and when you try to flex it, nothing happens. I’m sure due to its size that a huge amount of pressure in the middle may warp it, but you’d need way more pressure than most people put their iPads through.

Source: Mr.Whostheboss