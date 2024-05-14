Amazon greenlights live-action Tomb Raider series for Prime Video

Amazon has greenlit a live-action TV series based on the popular Tomb Raider video game franchise.

The untitled series was first reported to be in development back in January 2023, although Amazon is only now making it official. As previously reported, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator of Fleabag, is writing and executive producing the series, although it’s currently unclear who will play Lara Croft, AKA Tomb Raider.

The Tomb Raider series is part of Waller-Bridge’s three-year deal with Amazon, which she signed last year. It’s also her return to the world of pulp adventure after co-starring with Harrison Ford in last year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

This would be the first live-action series based on Tomb Raider, following live-action films starring Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. Netflix is also developing its own animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, featuring Captain America star Hayley Atwell as the titular adventurer.

In addition to the TV series, Amazon will publish the next Tomb Raider video game from developer Crystal Dynamics, the studio behind the series’ modern entries. No further details have been revealed on that project. The last mainline Tomb Raider game was 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider (pictured above), which was primarily made by Eidos Montreal with assistance from Crystal Dynamics.

News of the Tomb Raider series came out of Prime Video’s ‘Upfront’ event in New York. Other announcements made during the presentation include a live-action Spider-Man: Noir series starring Nicolas Cage (reprising the role from the animated Spider-Verse movies), second and fifth season renewals for Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Boys, respectively, and a new Prime Video Jeopardy spin-off called Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Image credit: Crystal Dynamics