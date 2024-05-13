The Last of Us Season 2 Vancouver set photos offer first look at Ellie and Dina

Our first look at Ellie in The Last of Us Season 2 has been revealed.

The HBO series’ highly anticipated second season is currently filming in Vancouver, and local TV and movie set reporter Canadagraphs captured some shots of the production. In images first posted to Canadagraphs’ Patreon and later shared on X (Twitter) by YouTuber DomTheBomb, we can see Ellie (a returning Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Dora the Explorer‘s Isabela Merced).

Ellie and Dina on set of The Last of Us HBO Season 2 💙 pic.twitter.com/XNsBPzdguK — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) May 12, 2024

In a grainier photo, we see Ellie and Dina on horseback. “Shimmer” refers to the name of Ellie’s horse in The Last of Us Part II, the PS4 game The Last of Us Part II upon which the new season is based.

For some additional context from the game, Dina lives in Jackson, Wyoming, which is also the home of Ellie and Joel (Pedro Pascal in the TV series). She also becomes Ellie’s girlfriend and accompanies her on a vengeful journey to Seattle. Based on the greenery behind Ramsey and Merced in the photos, it would seem that they’re filming outdoor Seattle scenes.

What’s particularly notable about these set photos, though, is that Ramsey looks exactly the same as she did in the first season, minus some longer hair. Given that The Last of Us Part II is set five years after the first game, there was an expectation that Ellie would look a bit older in the new season, as she should now be 19 instead of 14.

It should be noted, however, that these photos could very well have been taken between takes. (Later reshoots are also always a possibility.) Therefore, this likely isn’t a final confirmation of how Ramsey’s Ellie will look.

What’s perhaps even more interesting about these photos is the fact that this is the first time we’re seeing Ellie at all, even though the season started filming in February. It would seem that HBO has been particularly effective in preventing set photos from getting out.

So far, all we’ve really seen are a few buildings in Vancouver that are taken straight from The Last of Us Part II, including a supermarket and chalet. We haven’t even seen anything yet from Pedro Pascal as Joel, although those who’ve played The Last of Us Part II know there’s likely a good reason for that (spoilers in the link).

For now, all we really have to go on is some casting details. One of the major characters from The Last of Us Part II, a woman named Abby, will be played by Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart). In the game, Abby has a close connection to Joel and Ellie and is even a playable character.

We also know that Young Mazino (Beef) will play Ellie’s friend Jesse, while Toronto’s own Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) has been tapped to play a mysterious character.

As it stands, HBO hasn’t confirmed a release date for the second season beyond a general “2025” window. However, Daniel Richtman, a sometimes reliable entertainment scooper, told Kotaku that filming will likely finish in August ahead of a targeted spring 2025 release. Co-creator Craig Mazin has also said HBO is planning multiple seasons to fully adapt The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us Season 2 will stream on Crave, just like the first season.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: Canadagraphs Via: DomTheBomb