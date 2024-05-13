The first PlayStation emulator hits Apple’s iPhone App Store

It was only a matter of time.

Following the release of Nintendo console/handheld emulator Delta, the first PlayStation (PS1) emulator has hit Apple’s App Store, Gamma. Why are the first emulators to land in the App Store named after the Greek alphabet? Your guess is as good as mine.

Gamma is developed by ZodTTD, a well-known figure in the emulation scene. While the app is designed for the iPhone, there’s also a dedicated iPad version (Delta is also getting an iPad version soon). Key features include support for Bluetooth controllers and keyboards alongside on-screen controller skins. That said, playing PS1-era games with a touch screen is far from ideal, especially for more complicated titles.

Thankfully, Gamma features the ability to automatically pull game cover art, just like Delta. This makes sense, given part of Gamma’s code is based on Delta, according to The Verge. Of course, like all emulators, you’ll need to procure your own game files to use the PS1 emulator (just make sure they’re legal backups 😉).

I’ve spent a few minutes playing Driver and can confirm the iPhone version of Gamma appears to be a pretty solid emulator (for the record, I don’t remember the game looking this awful). That said, there are complaints about frequent crashes, compatibility issues with some third-party controllers and certain titles not running properly.

I also don’t enjoy watching the lengthy ad for mobile shovelware game Last War: Survival before being able to jump into a PS1 ROM. But Gamma is free, and everyone needs to make money, so I get it.

Like with most emulators, these issues will likely be fixed in the coming weeks.

You can find Gamma in the iOS App Store here.

Via: The Verge, Engadget