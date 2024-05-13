Telus says it’s investing $17 billion in B.C. to improve network, support innovation

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus announced it will invest $17 billion to expand and improve network infrastucture and operations across B.C. over the next five years.

In a release, Telus said the investment was part of a larger commitment to deploy $73 billion across Canada by 2028 to “develop infrastructure, improve sustainability and advance its network technology.”

Telus detailed some of the areas it plans to spend in from now through 2028 in B.C. To start, it plans to enhance its network, such as by implementing new radio access network (RAN) solutions, such as open RAN (ORAN) to create more reliable, adaptable and faster connections. Telus also says ORAN will help cut down on energy use. Notably, Telus previously announced plans to partner with Samsung to build 5G virtualized RAN (vRAN) and ORAN solutions.

Moreover, Telus said it planned to use AI and “advanced analytics” for planning new infrastructure builds to “optimize coverage and network performance.” Telus said it wants to double the number of new cell towers built across B.C. in 2024 compared to 2023.

The carrier highlighted other iniatives, such as celebrating 10 years of Telus Mobile Health Clinics, its partnership with the Vancouver Whitecaps, sustainability efforts, wildfire protection and relief efforts, and more. Those interested can read the full list here.

Telus’ investment builds on previous investments in B.C. The company says that it has put over $63 billino into the province since 2000 to develop network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum.

Source: Telus