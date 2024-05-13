Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and Prime Video [May 13-19]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Apple TV+

The Big Cigar [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: May 17th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Friday)

Genre: Biographical drama thriller

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

This series is based on the true story of the manhunt for Huey P. Newton, the founder of the Black Panther Party, and his efforts to flee to Cube with the help of film producer Bert Schneider.

Based on the 2012 Playboy article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman, The Big Cigar was created by Jim Hecht (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) and stars André Holland (Moonlight), Tiffany Boone (The Following), Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark), Marc Menchaca (Ozark) and P. J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street).

Crave

Bellefleur [Crave Original]

Crave premiere date: May 16th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Thursday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around 30 minutes each)

After no longer being a stepfather following a breakup, Nicolas returns to his hometown to be with his brother and high school friends for a new life.

The Quebecois series is in French with English subtitles and features local talent, including director Jeanne Leblanc and stars Guillaume Laurin, Maxime De Cotret, Marc-André Grondin, Jean Bui and Guillaume Cyr.

Netflix

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 15th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (around one hour each)

This documentary examines the impact of the hack of popular affairs website Ashley Madison, which resulted in the exposure of millions’ personal data and the end of countless relationships.

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 16th, 2024

Genre: Historical romance

Runtime: Four episodes (around one hour each)

Following the Featherington Ball, a heartbroken Penelope returns to London determined to become a new independent woman.

Based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name, Bridgerton was created by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy) and features an ensemble cast that includes Nicola Coughlin (Derry Girls), Adjoa Andoh (Casualty), Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers), Simone Ashley (Sex Education) and Julie Andrews (Mary Poppins) as the narrator.

Power [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 17th, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes

This documentary explores the history of American policing by asking: “Who is more powerful: the people — or the police?”

Power was directed by Yance Ford (Strong Island).

Prime Video

Outer Range (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: May 16th, 2024

Genre: Sci-fi, neo-Western

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

Royal and his wife Cecelia struggle to keep the family together following their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance.

Outer Range was created by Brian Watkins (debut project) and stars Josh Brolin (True Grit), Lili Taylor (Six Feet Under), Imogen Poots (The Father), Toronto’s Tamara Podemski (Coroner) and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark).

