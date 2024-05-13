Apple reportedly closing deal with OpenAI to put ChatGPT in iOS 18

Apple reportedly closed on a deal with OpenAI that could bring ChatGPT to iPhones in iOS 18.

The details come from Bloomberg (via MacRumors), which outlined that the companies were “finalizing terms” for using ChatGPT features in iOS 18. However, it remains unclear how, exactly, Apple would integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18.

We’ve known that Apple was in talks to bring a large language model (LLM) to iPhones, with previous reporting revealing ongoing negotiations with Google about Gemini, as well as with OpenAI. Bloomberg noted that discussions with Google are ongoing, but the companies haven’t yet reached an agreement.

Integrating an LLM-powered chatbot into iOS 18 appears to be part of a multi-pronged artificial intelligence (AI) strategy from Apple. Bloomberg reports the company plans to make waves in AI at its WWDC conference in June, both by integrating chatbots and by powering other AI capabilities on-device and through data centres running on Apple Silicon.

With that in mind, WWDC will likely be a very interesting conference, especially for AI fans.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors