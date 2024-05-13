The next iPad mini might not arrive until late 2024 at the earliest

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting a refresh to Apple’s pint-sized iPad mini, you might not be able to get your hands on a refreshed version of the tablet until late 2024.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says that the 8-inch tablet won’t get updated “until the end of this year at the earliest.” This means there likely won’t be an iPad mini announcement at WWDC this year like some predicted. Apple last updated the iPad mini in 2021, giving it the squared-off appearance that matches the rest of its tablet lineup alongside the new A15 chip.

According to Gurman, the new iPad mini will feature an updated chip, though he doesn’t specify which one. Apple will probably update the new iPad mini to at least the M1 chip if its build can handle the thermal requirements. Other possible improvements include new camera features and a fix for the widespread jelly-scrolling issue some iPad mini owners have reported.

For more on Apple’s iPad lineup, check out Bradley Benentt’s review of the M4 iPad Pro.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors