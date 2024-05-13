Apple and Google finally release promised feature to deal with unwanted Bluetooth trackers

Apple and Google have released a long-in-development feature that aims to warn users when an unwanted Bluetooth tracker may be in their possession.

The new industry standard, called ‘Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers,’ alerts iOS or Android users if there’s a nearby Bluetooth device tracking their location. Across both operating systems, the message reads “[Item] Found Moving With You.” The new feature is part of iOS 17.5 and is rolling out across Android 6.0 devices and newer.

“Bluetooth trackers have created tremendous user benefits, but they also bring the potential of unwanted tracking, which requires industrywide action to solve,” said Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of engineering for Android, in a statement.

Regarding compatibility, Apple says the feature currently works with its AirTag Bluetooth tracker, and that Motorola, Chipolo, Eufy, Jio, Motorola and Pebblebee have committed to bringing the feature to their future Bluetooth trackers. Despite being initially announced as part of the unwanted location trackers effort last May, Samsung and Tile aren’t mentioned in Apple and Google’s press release.

On Apple’s end, the tech giant has added several safety features to its AirTag since its release in 2021, including making a louder noise when the tracker is separated from its owner. The company also launched an Android app that detects an AirTag and other ‘Find My’ devices.

As Bluetooth trackers become increasingly popular, reports of the devices being used for more nefarious purposes have become increasingly prevalent. While it feels like it’s taken far too long for this universal notification system to be released, hopefully, now that it’s finally arrived, security problems associated with Bluetooth trackers will be far less common.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple