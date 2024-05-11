fbpx
Resources

Telecom news roundup: Bell outage, Canada-U.S. plans return to Public [May 4-10]

Also, watch out for scam calls impersonating the CRTC

Jonathan Lamont
May 11, 20241:13 PM EDT 0 comments

It was a quieter week in Canadian telecom, but there was still some news. Here’s what happened this week:

Pricing and deals

Telus-owned Public Mobile brings back Canada-U.S. plans until May 20th. Public also started moving customers to its new Points program.

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile relaunched home internet and TV packages, though just for existing mobile customers.

AI

Telus launched a generative AI support chatbot.

Outages

A Bell fibre outage in Oshawa left 4,000-5,000 customers without internet, TV, telephone or mobile services for days. Most customers should have services restored now, though Bell says it will take until Monday evening to completely restore everyone.

Scams

The CRTC says scammers are impersonating the commission on phone calls — be careful if you get a call supposedly from the CRTC.

You can find last week’s telecom roundup here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Resources

Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [May 6-12]

Resources

Where to stream the new Doctor Who in Canada

Resources

Here’s what to expect for Google I/O 2024: Android 15, AI and more

Resources

Where to stream the Planet of the Apes movies in Canada

Comments