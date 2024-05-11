Save big on air conditioners this weekend at Best Buy Canada

We’re always up for debating the merits of window-mounted vs. Portable AC units (hint: window-mounted are far superior if you have the right kind of windows). But the bottom line is, if you don’t have central AC—or if your main AC source isn’t reaching your whole home—you’re gonna need something extra to sleep comfortably this summer.

Thankfully, Best Buy’s got your back with deep discounts on a host of portable and window-mounted AC units. But act fast. The deals end tomorrow at midnight.

Check out eight of the best deals below, or scan the full AC sale on Best Buy’s site.

Insignia Portable Air Conditioner – 8000 BTU for $249.99 (save $250)

De’Longhi 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner – 12000 BTU for $449.99 (save $250)

Hisense 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner – 5500 BTU for $299.99 ($150)

Insignia Window Air Conditioner – 5000 BTU for $179.99 ($70)

TCL Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi – 10000 BTU for $399.99 (save $150)

Hisense Smart 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi – 10000 BTU for $499.99 (save $200)

Danby Window Air Conditioner – 5000 BTU for $199.99 (save $50)

TCL Q-Series Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner – 10000 BTU for $399.99 (save $150)

