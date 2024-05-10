Where to stream the new Doctor Who in Canada

A new Doctor is here.
On Friday, May 10th, Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) will take over as the fifteenth incarnation of the iconic British time traveller in a new BBC series. Millie Gibson (Coronation Street) joins him as the latest companion, Ruby Sunday.
As part of BBC’s deal with Disney, the new Doctor Who will stream on Disney+ everywhere outside of the U.K., including Disney+ Canada.
Check out the trailer for the Gatwa-led Doctor Who below:
