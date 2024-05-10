Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle tickets are now available

Haikyu!! is heading to theatres on May 31st, and you can now purchase tickets for the film.

The hit volleyball anime series most recent movie, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is heading to theatres in Canada and the U.S. in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English.

The film launched in Japan on February 16th and has earned 10 billion yen (about $88 million CAD). The series hasn’t had a new episode since 2020 and recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary on April 6th.

Haikyu!! is being distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.