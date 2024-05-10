fbpx
Streaming

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle tickets are now available

The film hits theatres in May 31st

Dean Daley
May 10, 20242:49 PM EDT 0 comments

Haikyu!! is heading to theatres on May 31st, and you can now purchase tickets for the film.

The hit volleyball anime series most recent movie, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle is heading to theatres in Canada and the U.S. in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English.

The film launched in Japan on February 16th and has earned 10 billion yen (about $88 million CAD). The series hasn’t had a new episode since 2020 and recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary on April 6th.

Haikyu!! is being distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Nothing is pure in this world: FX is planning a second season of Shōgun

News

TVA+ comes to Roku, expends the platforms French content

Deals

Fubo discounts quarterly and annual plans for new subscribers

News

The Bear Season 3 hits Disney+ Canada in June, same time as the U.S.

Comments