Deals

Fubo discounts quarterly and annual plans for new subscribers

The quarterly plan is $9.99 per month, and the annual is $12.50 per month

Dean Daley
May 10, 202412:12 PM EDT 0 comments

Fubo is offering customers a limited-time offer for subscribers on its Sports Quarterly and Annual plans.

Until July 19th, 2024, new subscribers can save 54 percent, a savings of $35 on the quarterly plan for three months and 32 percent off for the twelve-month plan, a savings of $70.

The quarterly plan is $9.99 per month, and the annual cost is $12.50 per month.

These plans offer 128 channels for soccer and sports, including Premier League in 4K, a Cloud DVR of 250 hours of space, and you can get all Premiere League matches as well.

Source: Fubo

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

