Microsoft working on a fix for VPN issues caused by recent Windows 11 update

Microsoft is looking into reports of VPN problems following the April 2024 Windows 11 update.

According to The Verge, the KB5036893 security update issued on April 9th causes VPNs with TPM-backed certifications to stop working. Following the update, people reported getting “certificate could not be found” errors.

Microsoft is aware of the issue and says it’s “working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.” However, it remains unclear how long it will take for the fix to arrive.

Unfortunately, the only current fix for the problem is to uninstall the KB5036893 update.

Source: Microsoft, Reddit Via: The Verge