Koodo reportedly offering some former customers $25/30GB win-back deal

Telus-owned Koodo is offering a $25/30GB 4G plan as a win-back deal to some customers.

According to posts on Red Flag Deals (spotted by iPhone in Canada), the plan includes 40GB of 4G data, unlimited Canada-wide talk and text and one free perk, along with other bonuses.

Overall, it looks like a decent offer compared to Koodo’s current plans, though your mileage may vary in trying to get it. RFD users ‘jdithk’ shared a phone number to reach Koodo’s win-back department, 1 (833) 668 1818, but there’s no guarantee the offer will be available if you call.

Notably, another RFD user pointed out a previous thread about a similar $25/30GB plan Koodo offered on Black Friday is full of complaints from people who signed up for the plan but never actually got the offer. Instead, people were getting bills at $30. There are tons of reports of customers calling Koodo about the issue only to be told there’s nothing the provider can do.

Some people on RFD claimed that Koodo reps said that the company’s system automatically removes applied credits if a plan falls below $30/mo.

With all that in mind, your mileage definitely varies with this one and, if you do manage to get the $25/30GB plan, keep a close eye on your bill to make sure Koodo honours the price.

Source: RFD