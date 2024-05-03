Google rolling out Circle to Search to the Pixel Tablet

Since launching on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Google has slowly expanded the list of devices that support Circle to Search. The latest edition is the Pixel Tablet.

A report from Android Authority says that a user running the Android 15.17.28.29 beta installed has the feature working on their Pixel Tablet. Like Pixel phones, you need to long press on the bottom bar to trigger the Circle to Search interface.

That said, the bottom bar isn’t available on the tablet’s home screen, so you can’t run it until you’re in an app. It also doesn’t work in split-screen mode.

The feature should be available on the following devices:

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Samsung S24

Samsung S24 Plus

Samsung S24 Ultra

Samsung S23

Samsung S23 Plus

Samsung S23 Ultra

Samsung Z Flip 5

Samsung Z Fold 5

Samsung Tab S9

Source: Android Authority