fbpx
Tablets & Computers

Google rolling out Circle to Search to the Pixel Tablet

Both Google and Samsung now have tablets that support this new feature

Brad Bennett
May 3, 202410:26 AM EDT 0 comments

Since launching on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Google has slowly expanded the list of devices that support Circle to Search. The latest edition is the Pixel Tablet. 

A report from Android Authority says that a user running the Android 15.17.28.29 beta installed has the feature working on their Pixel Tablet. Like Pixel phones, you need to long press on the bottom bar to trigger the Circle to Search interface.

That said, the bottom bar isn’t available on the tablet’s home screen, so you can’t run it until you’re in an app. It also doesn’t work in split-screen mode.

The feature should be available on the following devices:

  • Pixel 8
  • Pixel 8 Pro
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel 7
  • Pixel 7 Pro
  • Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 6
  • Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Samsung S24
  • Samsung S24 Plus
  • Samsung S24 Ultra
  • Samsung S23
  • Samsung S23 Plus
  • Samsung S23 Ultra
  • Samsung Z Flip 5
  • Samsung Z Fold 5
  • Samsung Tab S9

Source: Android Authority

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Next iPad Pro rumoured to feature M4 chip and OLED screen

News

Qualcomm says new Snapdragon X Plus chip is faster than Apple’s M3

News

After nearly 15 years, Apple’s iPad might finally get a calculator app

News

Apple holding ‘Let Loose’ iPad event on May 7th

Comments