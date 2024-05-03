Ecobee is shuttering support for its original smart thermostat

As of July 31st, Canadian smart home company Ecobee is discontinuing support for its older Thermostat models, EMS and Smart.

According to the company, you can no longer connect to the Ecobee servers and receive firmware upgrades. However, Wi-Fi connectivity will still be maintained.

Ecobee says that these devices will still function as thermostats controlling HVAC. However, any features that use the Ecobee servers, like control from the Web Portal, getting weather information, and integration, will no longer work. You will also have no access to HomeIQ and the System Monitor functionality. Eco

According to The Verge, the company is offering affected users a 30 percent discount on a new thermostat; however, customers must have received an email with the offering. If you haven’t, you must email contact support to get a code. It’s unclear if this is also available for Canadians.

Ecobee launched its first connected thermostat in 2008, so it’s impressive that it’s continued support for 16 years. However, the company discontinued both of these models in 2013.

Source: Ecobee, The Verge