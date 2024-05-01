These Best Buy deals will only last for two more days

TL;DR: Check out the full list of Top Deals on Best Buy’s site.

Whether you need a GPS smartwatch to monitor your spring fitness goals or a Roomba to offload your spring cleaning, Best Buy’s latest batch of Top Deals has something for everyone.

Check out the complete list, or peruse some of our favourites below:

ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6″ Laptop for $649.99 (save $250)

Samsung The Frame 65″ 4K QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,799.99 (save $400)

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 10.6″ 32GB Android 12 S Tablet for $159.99 (save $90)

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 (GPS) 44mm Smartwatch for $324.99 (save $125)

Samsung 27″ FHD 75Hz LED FreeSync Monitor for $149.99 (save $30)

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $499.99 (save $50)

De’Longhi 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner 12000 BTU for $449.99 (save $250)

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $40)

GoPro HERO10 Black Waterproof 5.3K Sports & Helmet Camera for $319.99 (save $30)

Segway Ninebot Electric Scooter for $399.99 (save $100)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.