Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Essential in May 2024

Sony has revealed the lineup of games that will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers in May.

All of the following titles will be available starting May 7th:

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS4/PS5)

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition (PS4/PS5) — Canadian (developed by EA Vancouver)

Ghostrunner II (PS5)

Tunic (PS4/PS5) — Canadian (developed by Halifax’s Andrew Shouldice)

It’s important to note that while EA Sports FC 24 will be available until June 17th, the other three games may only be claimed until June 3rd.

Outside of these four titles, PlayStation Plus members will also get a free Football Ultimate Team Starter Pack for EA Sports FC 24 that includes 12 high-rated players.

April’s free PS Plus Essential games, which include Immortals of Aveum, will remain available until May 6th.

Note that this is only a breakdown of the free games coming to PS Plus Essential in May. PlayStation will reveal what’s hitting PS Plus Extra and Premium later this month.

PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $94.99/year. PlayStation Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year. PlayStation Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. Find all subscription options here.

Image credit: Tunic Team

Source: PlayStation