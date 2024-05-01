Kobo partners with iFixit to streamline repairs and sell parts

If you have a broken Kobo, you’ll be happy to know that the e-reader company is now sending original Kobo parts to iFixit so users can easily buy parts and repair their own devices.

To further this deal, iFixit is publishing Kobo repair and disassembly guides on its website for a handful of new models. These include:

If you have one of these devices, you can buy batteries, screens, motherboards and even plastic shells from iFixit’s online store and attempt a repair yourself. Prices are reasonable, too, with a new Libra Colour battery coming in at $44 USD (roughly $60 CAD), for example. A new screen is a little pricier at $129 USD (roughly $177 CAD).

Ideally, more parts for older models will also become available since I would guess that the owners of older Libra and Clara models need battery upgrades more than the Libra Colour, which just came out. That being said, it’s exciting to see Kobo OEM parts so easily available, and this helps Kobo gain an edge over Amazon’s Kindle readers, which are harder to repair and get factory parts for.

Source: iFixit Via: The Verge