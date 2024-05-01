iPhone users report that alarm sounds aren’t working

According to The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern, some iPhone users report that their alarms aren’t working. Reportedly, these iPhones do not play a sound when the alarm goes off.
Had it happen today lol. I check my phone and I see the alarm UI and no audio. Very frustrating
— Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) April 30, 2024
Stern said that Apple knows about the issue and is working on a fix. However, the problem doesn’t appear to impact everyone, with Stern saying her alarm went off this morning. Other people replied on X/Twitter, saying they had the issue.
Some members of the MobileSyrup team experienced their iPhone alarms not going off yesterday. I use my Google smart speaker as an alarm and funny enough, it didn’t go off this morning.
Source: Joanna Stern
