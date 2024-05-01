Google shutting down Fitbit Pay on July 29

Another one for the Google graveyard: Fitbit Pay.

Google will shut down Fitbit Pay and replace it with Google Wallet on July 29th, according to an email sent out to Fitbit users shared by Droid Life. However, a Fitbit Pay support page clarifies that customers located in Saudi Arabia, Japan or Taiwan can continue using Fitbit Pay beyond July 29th. Google Wallet is currently available on all Fitbit Charge, Sense and Versa devices that support contactless payments.

While existing cards in Fitbit Pay will continue working until the deadline, Fitbit users can no longer add new cards.

In the email to customers, Google said that the move to Google Wallet “will increase the number of banks and cards that are available for contactless payments on your Fitbit device.”

Google also encouraged users to switch to Google Wallet by July 29th to continue using payments on their Fitbits, noting that “updating is quick and easy.”

To make the switch, Fitbit users need to open the Fitbit app (make sure it’s version 4.14.1 or newer), and on the ‘Today’ tab, tap the devices icon in the top-left corner.

From there, tap the Wallet tile, then tap ‘Update to Google Wallet.’ The app will prompt you to sign into your Google account.

After that’s done, you can follow the on-screen instructions to add a card to Google Wallet. Unfortunately, Google Wallet won’t migrate your cards from Fitbit Pay, so you’ll need to add them again.

While we like to poke fun at Google for frequently killing off products, in this case, it actually makes a bit of sense (even if it still sucks for users). There’s no point in Google maintaining two separate services that effectively do the same thing, and since Google Wallet is the bigger of the two, it’s hardly a surprise that the company is killing off Fitbit Pay and pushing users to Wallet.

Source: Google Via: Droid Life, Android Authority