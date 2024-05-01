fbpx
News

Fubo loses Warner Bros. Discovery channels after deal falls through

Naturally, both parties accuse each other of playing hardball.

Bradly Shankar
May 1, 20241:21 PM EDT 0 comments

Fubo has dropped its Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) channels after failing to renegotiate with the media giant. This means that all of WBD’s networks, including Discovery, HGTV, Food Network and TLC, have been removed from the platform.

In a blog post, Fubo accused WBD of offering “above-market rates for its content” despite its efforts to “negotiate in good faith.” According to Fubo, this is an example of WBD’s “abuse of massive market power that ultimately limits consumer choice.”

In response, a WBD spokesperson told The Verge that it “proposed an extension of our current agreement, with no changes or price increases, that would allow Fubo to continue carrying these networks,” but Fubo ultimately turned it down.

As part of the deal falling through, the following WBD channels are now gone from Fubo:

  • American Heroes
  • Animal Planet
  • Cooking Channel
  • Destination America
  • Discovery Channel
  • Discovery Life
  • Discovery Family
  • Discovery Familia
  • Discovery en Español
  • DIY
  • Food Network
  • HGTV
  • Investigation Discovery
  • Motor Trend
  • OWN
  • Science
  • TLC
  • Travel

Of course, these sorts of public squabbles aren’t uncommon in the media space, but it’s still unfortunate that Fubo users lose out on the content because both companies want more money.

Source: Fubo Via: The Verge

