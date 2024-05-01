Fallout Shelter is back in 2024

After the smash hit success of the Fallout TV show, people have been flocking back to Fallout‘s console games, and the mobile game Fallout Shelter.

A new report from GamesIndustry.biz claims that the game is raking in $80,000 USD (roughly $110,000 CAD) per day due to in-game microtransactions and ads. Before the show’s launch, the game was making around $20,000 USD (about $27,500 CAD) per day.

This means that the game’s downloads grew by over 360 percent in mid-April, which averages out to around 60,000 downloads per day. This all started a day after the show premiered, with Bethesda noting a 20 percent uptick in downloads almost immediately. In Canada, Fallout Shelter sits as the 14th most popular free game on Apple’s App Store when I sat down to write this story.

I’ve also been sucked back into Fallout Shelter and I’ve enjoyed the fun new quests related to the show’s characters. If you haven’t played the game since it came out in 2014, the quests are a fun addition that was added a few years into the game’s lifecycle. These allow you to send a group of three dwellers to an unknown location to look for loot and battle enemies. Beyond that, a lot of the game is the same value management sim, but it’s still brimming with charm and beyond how much people are spending on it, you can still play 100 percent for free if you wish.

If you want to dive back into the vault management sim ahead of an Elder Scrolls follow-up that’s slated for a 2024 release, you can download Fallout Shelter on iOS, Android, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and Steam.

Source: GameIndustry.biz