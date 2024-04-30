fbpx
Twitter hiding likes and re-tweets in next update

Elon Musk is X-ing retweets

Brad Bennett
Apr 30, 20245:34 PM EDT 0 comments
As Elon Musk continues to turn X (Twitter) into a shell of its former self, it appears the next major update will move the traditional ‘Like’ and ‘Retweet’ options.

Crucially, users can still see this information by clicking on a tweet, but it will be removed from the timeline to make the app less information-dense.

That said, this feature is still being tested since Twitter developer Ellis Driscoll responded to the post, stating, “Major UX changes are usually still tested carefully, especially for timeline/trends/explore. I’m not working on this change myself, but employees are still dogfooding it. It should be gradually rolled out to users in the next few weeks and the UX may change by then.”

Dogfooding is usually a developer term for an early development build of an app, so it seems this one is still a few updates away from being pushed out to everyone.

This change follows Instagram, which removed like counts in 2019 to help combat teen self-esteem issues. That said, others worry that making Twitter posts less transparent makes the app less reliable and are concerned it might just lead to seeing more Elon Musk posts.

If that’s what you want, this change will be exciting for you.

On another note, you’ve likely noticed that I still refer to the app as Twitter. Sorry about that; old habits die hard, but here’s an AI image of a sexy young Elon Musk to ease the pain 🙂🫡.

Source: @eigenrobot Via: Cointelegraph

