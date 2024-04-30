Roku to shove more ads onto its home screen

Roku has shared that it plans to add video ads to its television home screen.

In a recent earnings call, company CEO Anthoney Wood shared that Roku currently plans to replace the large ‘Marquee’ ad on the right side of the home screen with a video. This video is expected to be vertically cropped and I’d wager it will probably feature autoplay.

Beyond that, the CEO says that the company is also working on new ways to innovate ads on its home screen and within other aspects of its product.

Overall, it’s never fun to see a company get more advertising, but as long as they’re not popup ads, they’ll likely be pretty easy to ignore. I have a Roku TV, and the time I spend on the home screen has to be less than 15 seconds per day.

Source: Cord Cutter News