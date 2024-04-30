PlayStation emulator could soon launch on Apple’s iOS App Store

iOS emulator Delta supports the majority of retro Nintendo consoles/handhelds and soon, Sega’s Genesis. While this is an impressive array of old-school consoles and handhelds, several retro systems aren’t available in the App Store via emulators, most notably the PlayStation.

If a recently launched TestFlight beta is an accurate indication, that could soon change. Multi-system emulator Provenance, which supports PlayStation, the Sega Saturn, the Virtual Boy and many older consoles, has entered public beta testing, according to the emulator’s official X (Twitter) account @provenanceapp.

The emulator has no specific release date yet, but the fact that it’s entered testing is likely a sign that a full App Store release is on the way. That said, it’s already available to sideload via the AltStore, similar to Riley Testut’s Delta.

However, it’s important to mention that bringing Provenance to the app store could make it far less capable. For example, OatmealDome, the developer behind the popular GameCube and Wii emulator DolphiniOS, recently wrote an extensive blog post explaining why his app requires ‘JIT,’ and outlines that Apple’s current App Store Guidelines don’t support ‘just-in-time’ compilations.

With this in mind, it’s possible that Provenance’s retro console support could be more limited when the emulator hits the iOS App Store.

On the other hand, maybe the team behind Provenance has found a way to circumvent this issue? With the emulator’s public release likely just a few weeks away, we likely won’t need to wait long to find out.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: @provenanceapp Via: iMore