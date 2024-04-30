New on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in early May 2024

Microsoft has revealed May’s first batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Highlights include Little Kitty, Big City (a new game from former Valve designer Matt T. Wood) and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

The Rewinder (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 29th

Have A Nice Death (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 30th

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 2nd

Kona II: Brume (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 7th

Little Kitty, Big City (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 9th (day one release)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 14th

In case you missed it, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also recently came to Game Pass Ultimate.

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on May 15th:

Eastern Exorcist (Cloud, Console, PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising (Cloud, Console, PC)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Ghostlore (Cloud, Console, PC)

Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Cloud, Console, PC)

Norco (Cloud, Console, PC)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, PC)

Supraland Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they’re removed from the service.

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue.

In other Xbox news, the company confirmed that its big annual Xbox Games Showcase will be held on June 9th before a mysterious ‘Redacted Direct’ presentation.

Image credit: Double Dagger Studio